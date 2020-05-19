Fire Breaks Out at Grain Elevator in Kalispell

A fireman at the scene of a fire at the CHS grain elevator in downtown Kalispell on May 19, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Water from fire hoses blasts the top of the CHS grain elevator in downtown Kalispell after a fire broke out in the structure on May 19, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A drone from the Flathead County Sheriff’s inspects the top of the CHS grain elevator after a fire broke out in the structure on May 19, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Firefighters douse a blaze at the CHS grain elevator in downtown Kalispell on May 19, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Flames erupted from the top of the former CHS grain elevator in downtown Kalispell Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 4 p.m. and the cause of the blaze is under investigation, Kalispell Assistant Fire Chief Jon Campbell said, adding no injuries were reported.

“There was a significant quantity of smoke and flame that was visible from Center Street in the middle of town, so it was easily recognizable from some distance that they had a working structure fire,” Campbell said.

Views from drones and thermal imaging cameras suggested the fire started in and was isolated to the highest parts of the structure. A ladder truck doused the flames.

Evergreen Fire Rescue, Smith Valley Fire Department, Kalispell City Police Department and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the blaze.

CHS ceased operations at the grain elevator last fall, marking the first time in over a century there was no working grain elevator in downtown Kalispell. The silos are being dismantled, and CHS is setting up shop in a new facility at the Glacier Rail Park east of Kalispell.