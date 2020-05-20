Real Estate Market Trends

Moving our microscope across the northern Flathead to Columbia Falls, let’s look at single-family home sales these past 4.5 months (sold prices $150,000 to $650,000), we see that homes built since 2000 sold in the greatest quantity (blue bars, left range). Only three homes built during the ‘40s and ‘50s were sold, and they were the least expensive in median dollars per square foot (sub-$120, green line, right range)! All of the rest of the ranges had median cost per square foot between $150 and $170. Most were under contract around 50 days after listing (orange line, median days from listing to contract, right range), while those built since 2000 went under contract within a month after listing.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.