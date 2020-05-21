Episode Six of Beacon’s True-Crime Podcast Now Available

Nine years ago, David Earl Burgert Jr., a former militia leader and convicted felon, disappeared in the mountains of Montana. No one has seen him since. In the years since that day in June 2011, Burgert’s legend has grown and the hunt for answers has continued, but so far, it has only turned up more questions.

On the final episode of Project 7, the podcast series from the Flathead Beacon, hosts Andy Viano and Justin Franz look back at nearly 18 months of reporting and ask the people who knew him what they think happened to Burgert. Is he dead? Or is he alive and drifting amongst us unnoticed?

Episode 6: The Hunt

