A Vote for Tutvedt is a Vote for Our Community

Bruce Tutvedt understands the Flathead Valley and its ever changing needs. He supports critical-need infrastructure investment for the growth of our valley. This translates to workforce development, supporting local small businesses, construction and agriculture. He is fiscally conservative and promotes working across party lines.

As senator, Bruce served on the Taxation Committee for all four legislative sessions. He fought for individual income and business property tax relief. As a former small business owner I felt that Bruce had my back. He understands the value of small business for our economy and the future of our Valley.

A vote for Bruce Tutvedt is a vote for our community.

Debbie Snyder

Kalispell