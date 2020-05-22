12:11 a.m. Someone called 911 to see if they could get a lift home.

5 a.m. Someone at Kalispell Regional Healthcare got a phone call warning them that they needed to lock down the hospital because of an ongoing law enforcement situation outside. Turns out the situation was outside of a hospital in Missoula and KRMC got the automated call by mistake.

6:40 a.m. There were six to eight buffalo standing in the road near “the buffalo place” near Kalispell.

7:41 a.m. There was a dead cat in the road.

8:52 a.m. A toddler pocket dialed 911.

9:04 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that he was hearing voices in his head. He also had some questions about his stolen car.

9:08 a.m. A Kalispell man was very upset about a situation but no one is quite sure which situation he’s talking about.

9:24 a.m. A Kalispell called 911 to complain about the squatter on his neighbor’s property and how people were parking in his neighborhood.

9:40 a.m. Someone broke into a maintenance building at Woodland Park.

11 a.m. Someone called 911 because their neighbor was working on his car outside.

11:11 a.m. A dog was in quarantine.

11:25 a.m. A man who calls himself “The Black Wolf” was causing problems.

11:47 a.m. Two dogs were chasing people through Kalispell.

12:29 p.m. A woman was wearing a dog bed and making people uncomfortable at a Kalispell greenhouse.

12:59 p.m. Someone had opened up an unemployment claim in another man’s name even though that man was not unemployed.

1:05 p.m. A Kalispell woman was accused of stealing a dog.

1:35 p.m. Someone reported seeing a man passed out in the park under a coat. Police went to check it out and they just found a coat.

3:23 p.m. Two guys were fighting each other in a Kalispell parking lot.

3:29 p.m. A Kalispell man had a crime to report but he would only report it directly to the undersheriff.

3:57 p.m. A man at the dump called 911 to report that another man was dumping things he wasn’t supposed to at the dump.

4 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he had hired someone to do the siding on his house but he only did half of the job.

5:11 p.m. A Kalispell man with a medical marijuana card called 911 to ask where it was cool for him to smoke.

5:19 p.m. There was some trash in the road.

5:38 p.m. A flatbed truck was swerving down Farm-to-Market Road.

7:20 p.m. A Whitefish man called 911 because his neighbors were shooting their own house. He wasn’t sure if that was a crime, but he thought it seemed like something he should report to the authorities.

7:44 p.m. A whole bunch of guns were reportedly stolen in Kalispell.

8:16 p.m. A Kalispell teen reported that they were thinking of running away from home.

8:37 p.m. A man reported seeing another man who he knows has a warrant.

9:55 p.m. A Hungry Horse man flagged a sheriff’s deputy down to ask him some “generic questions.”

10 p.m. A Columbia Falls gas station attendant got into a fight with a man in the parking lot. At one point, one of the men screamed that he was a boxer.

11:23 p.m. Some Maple Drive residents were “causing problems.”