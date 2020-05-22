You’re Not Going to Believe This One

12:31 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 to report that his mail was recently stolen.

7:50 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report that his neighbor never slows down on his dirt road and that always results in a lot of dust.

9:09 a.m. Some people were in a place they weren’t supposed to be in.

11:14 a.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to ask why the cops were at their house.

12:59 p.m. A dog stepped on a phone and called 911.

1:44 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he thinks someone is trying to steal his truck.

2:24 p.m. “Loose cow.”

3:07 p.m. An old woman hit her dog.

3:59 p.m. A Kalispell man pocket dialed 911.