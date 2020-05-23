Support Olszewski for Governor

Please consider voting for this outstanding Montana veteran for governor! Doctor Al is working diligently on his campaign despite having to end his bus tour (55,000 miles to date) to meet and discuss in person throughout the state the concerns and ideas of his constituents. Dr. Al was leaning heavily on his door-to-door campaign, but the quarantine has somewhat squelched this. If you just want to sit back and let some paid TV ads tout his opponents, I guess that would be the easy thing to do for your vote. Again, please consider Dr. Al Olszewski as our next Montana governor.

Paul Schmaltz

Kalispell