Brockman is the Right Choice

I have known Tony Brockman for nearly 20 years, first in my role as a teacher at Flathead High School, then as a colleague and friend as we worked on projects together. Tony is a “can do” person who works hard to accomplish things for the greater good of all. I am convinced that Tony is the right choice for our next Flathead County commissioner.

With generational roots in the valley, Tony has a long-term perspective ingrained with respect for the rich history and culture of this valley.

With the inquisitiveness of a journalist (as I knew him to be in high school), Tony has always done his “homework” and bases his decisions in quality and thorough research.

With the hopeful vision of a young man, Tony has a fresh perspective that looks for solutions that will serve our county well into the future.

And with the ability to actively engage with people in all walks of life, Tony has the communication skills to seek out and truly listen to people’s concerns before acting.

I’ve watched Tony in action for many years; that’s why I think Tony is ideally suited to be an excellent county commissioner. He has our history in his veins through his Flathead family roots, our needs in focus through his extensive community service, and our future in view as planned economic growth that protects our quality of life.

I encourage you to join me in voting for Tony Brockman for county commissioner on the Republican primary ballot.

Sue Brown

Whitefish