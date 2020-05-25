Man Dead After Standoff with Law Enforcement in Kila

A man is dead after a standoff with law enforcement in Kila on Sunday night.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received a report of a disturbance involving a weapon on Rogers Lake Road Sunday evening. When deputies arrived, someone inside the house shot at them. The SWAT team was dispatched and a standoff ensued. At one point, the man inside the home again shot at the officers who returned fire, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was killed. No officers were injured.

Three officers involved in the incident are currently on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is being led by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Lake County coroner.

The name of the man killed has not been released.