No One Injured in Alleged Drive-By Shooting Near Kalispell Hotel

Law enforcement responded to a reported drive-by shooting on the southeast side of Kalispell on the evening of May 24.

No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred near an unidentified hotel, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department. The suspect in the alleged shooting is being sought by KPD but remains at large as of Tuesday morning. According to KPD, the parties involved in the incident are “supposedly known to each other.”

This story will be updated as additional information is made available.