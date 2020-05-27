Dunn a Pro-life Conservative

I encourage House District 9 voters to cast your vote for David Dunn this June. He distinguished himself last term as a solid pro-life and pro-gun rights conservative. Dunn’s prestigious position on the Legislative Committee put him in a key position to fight for our rights, and he was highly influential in stopping the red flag gun confiscation bill. David Dunn voted for every pro-life bill in 2019 to protect against abortion, infanticide, and elder abuse. In contrast, David Dunn’s opponent has publicly stated abortion should continue as currently practiced. David is also a very pleasant man of high integrity. I encourage you to support life and liberty, support David Dunn for House District 9 this primary election.

Mike Sutter

Kila