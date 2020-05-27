Police Identify Man Shot During Standoff

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Kila man shot and killed by police during a standoff as 52-year-old Anthony Grove.

According to authorities, law enforcement received a report of a disturbance involving a weapon on Rogers Lake Road Sunday evening. When deputies arrived, shots were allegedly fired from the residence. The SWAT team was dispatched and a standoff ensued. At one point, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Grove shot at officers who returned fire.

The man was killed. No officers were injured.

Three officers involved in the incident are currently on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is being led by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Lake County coroner. No additional information about the investigation was available on Wednesday.