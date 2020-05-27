Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2020 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Peeking into Bigfork single-family home sales since January 1 (sold prices $200,000 to $700,000), we see that homes built within the last 40 years sold in the greatest quantity (blue bars, left range).

Bigfork shows surprising affordability recently, with median sold price per square foot ranging from $145 to $180 (green line, right range)! The 10 sold homes of ‘80s and ‘90s vintage went under contract within a month (orange line, median days from listing to contract, right range), while two of the ranges took about 100 days.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.