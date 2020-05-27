12:04 a.m. A Kalispell woman said she thinks some people loosened the lug nuts on her car wheels at a local bar. When asked why she thought that, she reported that there were a lot of people at that location who didn’t like her.

12:58 a.m. A Kalispell brother was causing trouble.

2:10 a.m. Some dogs were causing issues for a local newspaper delivery guy.

9:06 a.m. A large dog was on the loose at Many Lakes.

9:36 a.m. There was a deer on the side of the road.

9:59 a.m. A vicious “rat” dog was causing trouble.

10:16 a.m. A Kalispell man reported that he found a bullet in his truck. He’s pretty sure someone shot at the vehicle on purpose.

10:51 a.m. A large dog kept walking on another man’s property.

11:10 a.m. A Kalispell woman had her identity stolen.

11:52 a.m. A boat rolled off a trailer.

12:38 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her toddler locked himself in a room. The 911 dispatcher asked if the mother wanted the fire department to come by and kick the door down. She said that while the child was crying, he wasn’t really in danger and thus kicking the door down seemed excessive. The mother later reported that she was able to get into the room by using the old credit card trick.

12:39 p.m. Someone reported that there was an enormous pile of trash along the side of the road out at Fisher River.

2:27 p.m. Someone said that someone broke into their car over the weekend.

3:16 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that a dead animal propped up in their backyard and the “stench is overpowering.”

3:17 p.m. A bad driver was swerving in and out of traffic.

4 p.m. An Evergreen resident reported that they had been having trouble with their neighbors and they just wanted some advice on what to do.

4:26 p.m. An area man reported that another man was putting up no trespassing signs on public land. The first man told him that was wrong and they got into an altercation. Turns out the man putting up the signs is just tired of bikers going past his home all the time.

4:41 p.m. Someone butt-dialed 911.

4:46 p.m. Someone broke into a Kalispell home but didn’t take anything.

5:50 p.m. A dog was causing trouble.

6:26 p.m. A shed was on fire.

8:10 p.m. Someone reported seeing a reckless driver.

8:46 p.m. Someone kicked in a wall.

9:27 a.m. A local woman called 911 to report that a woman from Nebraska was chasing her around town.

11:06 a.m. A bar fight was going down.