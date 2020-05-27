Whitefish Mountain Resort Freezes Price of Winter Season Passes

The price of a season pass for the upcoming winter season at Whitefish Mountain Resort will be unchanged from last season, resort officials announced in a press release Wednesday.

“Our goal has always been to provide quality products and services at a value even when the weather doesn’t cooperate or a pandemic hits,” Whitefish Mountain Resort CEO Dan Graves said. “I look forward to next winter and the world hopefully getting back to normal.”

The resort closed in mid-March this past season, three weeks earlier than planned, after COVID-19 began spreading across the country. According to Graves, the early closure cost the resort upwards of $1 million.

“We recognize our guests were also impacted significantly, which is why we wanted to keep rates where they were and stress our payment plans,” he said.

Whitefish Mountain Resort still plans to proceed with the Hellroaring Lift and Trail project this summer, which will result in the relocation of Chair 8 in 2021.

The 2020/2021 adult pre-season pass is $675; senior (ages 65 to 69) and college student passes are $575; teen passes are $370; and junior passes are $195. Children 6 and under will still be able to ski for free. Prices will increase after Sept. 30. The adult pass increases to $1,000 on Oct. 1 and $1,300 after Nov. 15.

The resort is again offering season pass holders three ways to pay: all at once, a two-payment plan or a six-payment plan.

New this season, Whitefish Mountain Resort will donate $25 to the North Valley Food Bank for the first 100 passes paid in full. The resort is also adding a new refund policy. If a passholder who purchases by Sept. 30 decides, for any reason, to request a refund, the resort will honor the request in full.

Conditions permitting, the ski area is scheduled to open Dec. 10 through April 11, 2021. For more information, visit skiwhitefish.com.