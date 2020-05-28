Glacier Symphony Postpones Summer Concerts

In an effort to comply with local guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Glacier Symphony, Orchestra and Chorale will postpone summer concerts to 2021.

Since large assemblies aren’t scheduled to resume until Phase Three of Montana’s reopening process, the board decided to postpone the concerts altogether, Board President Dr. Jon Johnson said in a press release.

All concerts will be scheduled for next summer, including the Symphony Night at Rebecca Farm pops concert, which was originally scheduled for July 10-11.

“Limiting the size of crowds to 50 or less in the Phase Two guideline … does not accommodate a full orchestra, let alone an audience,” Maestro John Zoltek said.

In the meantime, the Glacier Symphony is working to develop new digital and smaller chamber ensemble performances. The summer postponement will result in a $50,000 revenue loss for the symphony, prompting the launch of the “Passing the Baton to YOU” campaign to compensate for concert losses.

“This decision is doubly hard for us to make because GSC is one of the few orchestras in Montana that has summer programming … but we are confident that with the support of our area residents and patrons, that our legacy to the culture and community of Northwest Montana and beyond will resume bigger and better, as soon as conditions allow,” Johnson said.

