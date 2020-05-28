We’re Gonna Need The Cops

1:22 a.m. A 15-year-old in Bigfork stole a car.

1:53 a.m. A local woman called 911 to report that she thinks someone messed with her car because all of her antifreeze was gone.

9:19 a.m. A Kalispell landlord needed some help issuing an eviction notice.

9:34 a.m. A man dressed in all black was riding around on a dirt bike and shooting off a paintball gun. The caller was worried the man was going to freak out her horses.

9:38 a.m. Two trucks were stolen.

10:44 a.m. A white Ford Escort has been sitting in an area parking lot for well over a year. One of the neighbors got sick of looking at it and he called the cops.

1:26 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that the RV he had purchased just hours earlier had flooded. The man purchased it from another guy who offered a unique warranty with the sale. He said if anything went wrong with that he “would take care of it.” But now after the flood, the man is saying the warranty is no longer valid.

2:14 p.m. A local man lost his wallet.

3:15 p.m. A dog was walking up and down Whitefish Stage Road.

5:19 p.m. A Columbia Falls man pocked dialed 911.

5:55 p.m. A woman was walking down the street and screaming at traffic.

5:57 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 to report that he did not need the cops at his location — yet.

6:18 p.m. Someone was driving really fast.