My candidate for county commissioner is Elliot Adams. As an active member of the county Planning Board he understands the need for a strong leader. Private property rights, public communication, and public safety are just a few of the projects Elliot is interested in as a conservative. I know him as a hard-working man with good family values and a desire to help this community to grow. We need people like Elliot Adams in the office of County Commissioner.

Randy Britt

Kalispell