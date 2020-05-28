Police Arrest Suspect in Weekend Shooting Near Kalispell Motel

A 42-year-old Kalispell man has been apprehended by law enforcement and jailed for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting on May 24 near a motel on Kalispell’s southeast side.

Patrick Abrahamson was taken into custody by the Kalispell Police Department on Wednesday and is being held on $100,000 bond at the Flathead County Detention Center. Abrahamson is facing two counts, assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

No one was injured in the Sunday night shooting. The subjects involved in the encounter are known to each other, according to law enforcement. KPD is continuing to investigate the incident.