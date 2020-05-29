Investigation into Officer-Involved Shooting Near Kila Continues

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate an officer-involved shooting near Kila last weekend that left one man dead.

Anthony Grove, 52, was shot and killed by Flathead County officers on May 24 after the man allegedly opened fire on a SWAT team that had responded to a report of a disturbance on Rogers Lake Road. Missoula County is conducting the investigation, and the three officers involved — Sgt. Logan Shawback and Sgt. Travis Smith, both of the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, and Sgt. Jordan Venezio of the Kalispell Police Department — are on administrative leave.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, local law enforcement received a report of a disturbance involving a gun on Sunday evening. According to the reporting party, Grove had allegedly threatened someone with a gun and at one point a weapon was fired. When deputies arrived, Grove allegedly came out of the house with the weapon and was confrontational. He eventually retreated into the home. The local SWAT team was dispatched to the scene and a negotiator made contact with Grove over the phone.

Later, Heino said Grove shot at a drone that law enforcement was using near the home for surveillance. Finally, hours into the standoff, Grove emerged from the house and shot at the officers, according to the sheriff. The officers returned fire, fatally hitting the man.

Heino said an exhaustive investigation into the incident is underway. Missoula County is conducting the investigation with the assistance of Lake County.