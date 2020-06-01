In light of the political, economic, and health issues in our country today, I am reminded of the proverb about the frog that is put in a pot of cold water and as the water is heated to boiling it is unaware of its demise. Our country has been blessed with two centuries of a remarkably successful democracy. A period of time that has created a complacency or even overconfidence in the stability of our government.

Democracies such as ours do not crumble overnight – they end as a result of the collapse of the rule of law, the system of checks and balances, the independent authority of the judiciary, the freedom of the press, the unacceptability of purposeful lying, putting a political leader’s private interests before the public interest, or threatening political rivals with harm or imprisonment.

All of these have been done before our eyes, with the sycophantic help from the Republican Party, including our very own Sen. Steve Daines and Congressman Greg Gianforte since Donald Trump has become president. The proverbial pot is near boiling and our democracy is at stake. Change is required in November.

David R. James

Eureka