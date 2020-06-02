2020 Primary Election Results

Editor’s Note: The races that appear below are only those with consequences in the Primary Election. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here.
* = incumbent
Precincts Partially Reporting: 161/686 | Fully Reporting: 448/686
Congressional
U.S. Senate
Steve Daines* (R) —
John Driscoll (R) —
Daniel Larson (R) —
Steve Bullock (D) —
Mike Knoles (D) —
John Mues (D) —
U.S. House
Joe Dooling (R) —
John Evankovich (R) —
Debra Lamm (R) —
Mark McGinley (R) —
Matt Rosendale (R) —
Corey Stapleton (R) —
Kathleen Williams (D) —
Tom Winter (D) —
Statewide
Governor
Greg Gianforte (R) —
Tim Fox (R) —
Al “Doc” Olszewski (R) —
Mike Cooney (D) —
Whitney Williams (D) —
State Legislature
Senate District 2
Carl Glimm (R) —
Paul J. Longfield (R) —
Norm Nunnally (R) —
House District 5
Shawn Guymon (R) —
Catherine Owens (R) —
House District 6
Amy Regier (R) —
Bruce P. Tutvedt (R) —
House District 7
Frank Garner* (R) —
Jerry O’Neill (R) —
House District 9
David Dunn* (R) —
Brian Putnam (R) —
House District 10
Doug Mahlum (R) —
Mark Noland* (R) —
House District 11
Dee Kirk-Boon (R) —
Derek Skees* (R) —
Attorney General
Jon Bennion (R) —
Austin Knudsen (R) —
Kimberly P. Dudik (D) —
Raph Graybill (D) —
Secretary of State
Forrest J. Mandeville (R) —
Scott Sales (R) —
Bowen Greenwood (R) —
Christi Jacobsen (R) —
Brad Johnson (R) —
Kurt Johnson (R) —
State Auditor
Nelly Nicol (R) —
Scott “Tux” Tuxbury (R) —
Troy Downing (R) —
Supreme Court Justice #5 (nonpartisan)
Laurie McKinnon —
Mars Scott —
Mike Black —
Flathead County
Commissioner
Tony Brockman (R) —
Eliot Adams (R) —
Brad Abell (R) —
