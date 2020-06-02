2020 Primary Election Results

Election officials gather absentee ballots at a drive-through ballot drop off point outside the Flathead County Election Department in Kalipsell for the Montana primary on June 2, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Editor’s Note: The races that appear below are only those with consequences in the Primary Election. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here.

* = incumbent

Precincts Partially Reporting: 161/686 | Fully Reporting: 448/686

Congressional

U.S. Senate

Steve Daines* (R) —

John Driscoll (R) —

Daniel Larson (R) —

Steve Bullock (D) —

Mike Knoles (D) —

John Mues (D) —

U.S. House

Joe Dooling (R) —

John Evankovich (R) —

Debra Lamm (R) —

Mark McGinley (R) —

Matt Rosendale (R) —

Corey Stapleton (R) —

Kathleen Williams (D) —

Tom Winter (D) —

Statewide

Governor

Greg Gianforte (R) —

Tim Fox (R) —

Al “Doc” Olszewski (R) —

Mike Cooney (D) —

Whitney Williams (D) —

State Legislature

Senate District 2

Carl Glimm (R) —

Paul J. Longfield (R) —

Norm Nunnally (R) —

House District 5

Shawn Guymon (R) —

Catherine Owens (R) —

House District 6

Amy Regier (R) —

Bruce P. Tutvedt (R) —

House District 7

Frank Garner* (R) —

Jerry O’Neill (R) —

House District 9

David Dunn* (R) —

Brian Putnam (R) —

House District 10

Doug Mahlum (R) —

Mark Noland* (R) —

House District 11

Dee Kirk-Boon (R) —

Derek Skees* (R) —

Attorney General

Jon Bennion (R) —

Austin Knudsen (R) —

Kimberly P. Dudik (D) —

Raph Graybill (D) —

Secretary of State

Forrest J. Mandeville (R) —

Scott Sales (R) —

Bowen Greenwood (R) —

Christi Jacobsen (R) —

Brad Johnson (R) —

Kurt Johnson (R) —

State Auditor

Nelly Nicol (R) —

Scott “Tux” Tuxbury (R) —

Troy Downing (R) —

Supreme Court Justice #5 (nonpartisan)

Laurie McKinnon —

Mars Scott —

Mike Black —

Flathead County

Commissioner

Tony Brockman (R) —

Eliot Adams (R) —

Brad Abell (R) —