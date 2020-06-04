East Glacier Park Man Sentenced to Prison for Fatal Crash in Glacier National Park

A 20-year-old East Glacier Park man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release nearly one year after the vehicle he was driving crashed inside Glacier National Park, killing one passenger and seriously injuring another.

Leo James Hagan was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and assault resulting in seriously bodily injury in U.S. District Court earlier this year.

During a three-day trial in February, prosecutors argued that Hagan and two companions had spent the evening at an East Glacier Park bar on the night of June 11, 2019 before leaving together in a Ford Escape. Hagan drove onto Two Medicine Road, crossing into Glacier National Park, before losing control of his vehicle and hitting a tree. Both passengers were ejected during the accident and the rear-seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hagan left the crash site on foot but was apprehended later that night by Blackfeet Law Enforcement and admitted to his role in the crash. Hagan’s blood alcohol concentration was measured at .093 percent, over the legal limit, when he was apprehended.

Hagan had faced up to 18 years in prison.