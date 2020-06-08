An Easy Choice for Superintendent of Public Instruction

I support Melissa Romano for Montana’s next superintendent of public instruction. She is an easy choice.

Our state and local governments holds several vital trust responsibilities, including funding basic services like police and fire protection, wildlife management, water quality, and other resources held “in trust” for all of us.

Public education is one such trust responsibility. Nothing is more important to protecting our Montana public schools than electing a superintendent who will actually work to make our public schools as good as they can be. Our kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews all depend on a strong public school system.

You can’t go a day during the school year without seeing Montana school buses running up and down our highways. On weekends entire communities rally at school sporting events. Our public schools exemplify hometown pride.

Every year we learn which of our public schools earn the best ratings. We strive to make our public school the best in the state.

This kind of competition, pride and public spirit energizes our communities. Our public schools put our communities on the map.

Melissa Romano has served as an award-winning public school teacher for 15 years. By her very dedications she’s demonstrated her commitment to the idea that our Montana public schools should and must excel.

Elsie Arntzen, by contrast, has used her position as superintendent to weaken our public schools by siphoning off public tax dollars to private schools. In doing so, she weakens our communities.

There’s nothing wrong with the private schools. It’s a parent’s choice and can be a good choice for a child.

But the tax-paying public should not subsidize private education at the expense of Montana’s responsibility to provide a quality education for the vast majority of our public school students.

Please vote for Melissa Romano.

Dave Hadden

Bigfork