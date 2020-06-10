Podcast: Who’s Right?

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week, we’ll get Tristan Scott’s insight into this week’s Flathead Beacon cover story, “Who’s Right?” and talk about the hard-line vs. moderate divide within the Montana Republican Party, and what the June 2 primary meant for that battle. Later in the episode, get caught up on the biggest stories of the week, including protests in the Flathead Valley in support of Black Lives Matter, the latest coronavirus case numbers and a prediction for the upcoming fire season.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.