Real Estate Market Trends

Let’s take a look at the past three years’ home sales quantities (bars, left range) and median sold price per square foot (lines, right range), for single-family residences that sold for prices from $150,000 to $699,999 – periods of Jan. 1 through May 31 each year. I grouped the sales by city and square footage in 500 square foot ranges (ex: 1,000 to 1,499). Blue is 2018, gray is 2019, and orange is 2020 (bars and lines).

Per foot median prices: Whitefish increasing in all size ranges; Bigfork increasing in smallest and largest size ranges, rest are down; Columbia Falls increasing in three of five ranges (on par with Bigfork in one, more than Bigfork in two); Kalispell inching up in four out of five size ranges; Polson varied.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.