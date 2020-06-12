America is broken. Self-appointed militia members carrying high-powered long guns showed up at the remarkable gathering of peaceful people at the Black Lives Matter rally in Kalispell Depot Park on June 6. The stated intent to be “peace-keepers” is ludicrous. Their purpose was to intimidate.

I worked in ERs for decades. I know what guns do. They kill. Guns have no place in a crowded place, held by threatening men and women without badges. Policemen have difficult jobs and need policing themselves but based on current militia behavior they need policing, too.

I have been stalked. Had a weapon aimed at me by an angry man. I believe in guns. I own guns. I am a sharpshooter. I respect guns, but not the men and women who brandish them in public for attention and self-aggrandizement.

This despicable display by Second Amendment hijackers is extremely un-American, just as their hijack of our flag is for their own purposes and obviously not in respect of democratic American values.

Betty Kuffel

Whitefish