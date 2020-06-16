New Town Pump to be Built in South Kalispell

Construction has begun on a new Town Pump convenience store and Montana Lil’s Casino at 2910 Highway 93 South in Kalispell. The new building will replace the existing store and casino building.

With its southern Kalispell location part of the construction project will include upgrading to Entryway Corridor Standards with upgraded landscaping and sidewalks.

With 10,000 square feet of floor space Town Pump will be able to offer a greater selection of groceries, snacks, beer, soda’s and a complete wine department.

Expanding the store space will allow for a larger updated Stonehouse Deli & Coffee Co. featuring a wider offering of both hot and cold deli items made fresh on site, a larger choice of fresh brewed coffees and a greater selection of healthy eating options.

General contractor for the construction is Crew General Contractors. The current store and casino will remain open while the new building is under construction. Construction is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2021 at which time the current building will be demolished.