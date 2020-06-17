Flathead County Reports Two More COVID-19 Cases

Flathead County now has four active positive COVID-19 cases after two more were reported yesterday.

The Flathead City-County Health Department also announced today that it is separating county resident cases from non-resident cases on its online COVID-19 dashboard, which can be found here. County health officials are currently monitoring one active non-resident case.

“We want to give people the opportunity to be as informed as possible,” Hillary Hanson, the Flathead City-County Health Department health officer, said in a press release. “We know that as we enter into our peak tourism season, our county could see an influx of out-of-state visitors. We wanted to make this information more accessible to community members and business owners alike.”

Flathead County has reported four new cases since June 13 after having no reported cases for more than two months. Tribal health officials also confirmed four new cases on the Flathead Indian Reservation on June 12 and announced another presumptive positive case yesterday.

The two new cases in Flathead County were among 18 cases reported statewide on June 16 out of 1,938 tests administered. To date, there have been 630 total positive COVID-19 cases and 65,515 tests completed in Montana.