Saturday, June 10, 2020

6:42 a.m. Cattle were on the loose.

7:13 a.m. Two uninvited horses were in someone’s yard.

8:22 a.m. A man was worried about some Facebook posts.

10:33 a.m. A boy who won’t do his homework threatened to run away.

11:35 a.m. A phone in a jogger’s fanny pack called 911.

2:39 p.m. A woman said a rude man “flipped her off” at a Kalispell drive-thru.

3:04 p.m. Someone had a question about carrying firearms where alcohol is served.

3:22 p.m. A big dog was running around.

3:59 p.m. Someone was advised to keep a “bark log” of a neighbor’s noisy dog.

7:27 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman believes someone has been breaking into her trailer because it “smelled like weed” when she got home. She has some suspects in mind, including her grandson, and would like law enforcement to check the windows and doors for fingerprints.

7:41 p.m. Kids were harassing a golfer.

8:26 p.m. Someone shot at a Kalispell man’s drone.

8:50 p.m. A son took his mom’s car without permission.

8:53 p.m. Two bears were causing problems in Whitefish.

9:53 p.m. A man driving a truck with a Trump flag yelled at someone.

10:59 p.m. Twelve people “down by the river” in Whitefish were partying and making a lot of noise.