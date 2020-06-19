Suspects Sought in Toilet Shooting

The interior and exterior of a public toilet at the Sunday Falls Trailhead in the Kooteani National Forest was recently damaged by a litany of gunshots and officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects.

The damage was reported on Wednesday, June 17 and has rendered the facility unusable. The amount of damage constitutes a felony infraction, according to officials, and the incident is currently under investigation.

“Vandalism of public property on the National Forest is unfortunately common, however the extent of this particular damage was much greater than what we typically encounter,” Fortine District Ranger Bryan Donner wrote. “I am particularly concerned that firearms were used in this case as the potential for human injury is so much greater.”

The Sunday Falls Trailhead is just south of Stryker, between Olney and Eureka. There is no timeframe for when the repairs to the toilet facility will be completed, with officials writing that “other higher priority needs may take precedence” because of limited funding.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Eureka Ranger Station at (406) 296-2635 or drop-in at the office during regular business hours. The ranger station is located at 949 U.S. Highway 93 North in Eureka. Reports may be made anonymously.