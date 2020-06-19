Unsung Heroes

Throughout the recent pandemic home options/hospice field clinicians (nurses, therapists, social workers) have continued to provide in-home care for the most ill and elderly members of our community. As an entity of Kalispell Regional Healthcare, we have not missed a single day on the job. While many other entities of KRH shuttered their doors in order to protect their employees and patients, and encouraged all to shelter at home, we were expected to soldier on, at great risk to ourselves and our families. While a skeleton crew remained available in the hospital for emergencies (and kudos to them), it should be noted that they have the benefit of a dedicated housekeeping staff ensuring that their environment is regularly sanitized. Obviously, this is not the case for the home health workers, each of whom enters several homes every day and often have no option but to utilize public restrooms in gas stations and convenience stores. As this pandemic continues to evolve, rest assured that we field clinicians will remain on the job, circulating throughout our community, to provide essential services.

Joan Bunnell, PT

Kalispell