12:53 a.m. Music from the Taco Bell parking lot was so loud it was shaking nearby houses.

5:25 a.m. A small black bear was dining on a Kalispell bird feeder.

8:49 a.m. A vigilant woman wanted to speak with an officer because she had some information about an upcoming protest.

8:57 a.m. A woman hit a dog after the resourceful canine pushed in her porch door and growled at her.

9:39 a.m. A man with a tiger on his hoodie was looking for a “female in a yellow house.”

2:42 p.m. A realtor explained that the missing window screens on a Kalispell house were part of a window replacement project.

3:31 p.m. Officers attempted to untangle a long-running feud between two neighbors. The dispute centered on a female dog in heat, inadequate leashing and a pack of six to seven dogs that “ties in together.” No citations were issued and it was unclear if the feud was resolved.

6:52 p.m. An ex’s current girlfriend was making threats on Facebook.

9:01 p.m. Recent harassment spurred a call to 911 after a cooler was left in front of a building. Upon closer inspection, the cooler was determined to contain only “a few empty Bud Lights.”

10:10 p.m. An accidental 911 call was blamed on a child.

10:13 p.m. Two men parked their car, looked around and stuffed rocks in their pockets. When asked what they were doing, they answered “oh s—t” and peeled out of the parking lot.

11:40 p.m. A woman at the hospital was worried that she left her garage door open. An investigation revealed it was closed.