Gubernatorial Candidates Each Raise Over $200K in a Month

HELENA – Gubernatorial candidates Greg Gianforte and Mike Cooney each raised more than $200,000 in the most recent 30-day campaign finance reporting period.

Republican U.S. Rep. Gianforte reported raising over $248,000 from May 15 to June 15, Lee Newspapers of Montana reported Monday. Gianforte’s fundraising total is $3.8 million, including $1.55 million in personal loans to his campaign.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Cooney raised over $206,000 during the same period, bringing his total fundraising to $1.09 million.

Gianforte has nearly $594,000 in campaign funding available, while Cooney has $169,000.

The governor’s seat is open this year because Gov. Steve Bullock is prevented by term limits from seeking re-election. Bullock is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.