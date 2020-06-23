Man Missing After Raft Flips on Flathead River in Columbia Falls

Officials are searching for a man who went missing after the raft he was riding flipped on the Flathead River near the site of the now-shuttered Columbia Falls Aluminum Co. plant Tuesday afternoon.

Flathead County Search and Rescue, North Valley Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are all assisting in the search, which began around 3 p.m. Thursday. All occupants of the raft are out of the water and accounted for with the exception of one missing man, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.

Search and rescue officials are asking the public to stay off the Flathead River between the Montana Vortex and House of Mystery and the Pressentine Bar Fishing Access Site since operations are ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.