Podcast: Seeking a Safe Haven

This week, Staff Writer Maggie Dresser talks about her story, “Seeking a Safe Haven,” where she took a close look at the local housing market and explained why homes are selling fast in the midst of a global pandemic. Later in the show, a rundown of the biggest news stories of the week, including a surge in coronavirus cases in Montana, a historic step for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and a change to the Empire Builder’s schedule.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.