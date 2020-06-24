Real Estate Market Trends

Homes are listed for sale, and remain available (active) until they are sold, or the contract expires, or the contract gets overtly canceled. How does the ebb and flow of availability trend by month and season, over the past five years? I filtered to Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $799,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted, by month, the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (orange) and expired (red). The print version of this column only has space for one chart. The online version has a rotating GIF (at the bottom of this column) with 15-second displays of each of the sequential price ranges charted.

We see an expected rise in offerings in spring and summer, and relative drop-offs during fall through winter. Expirations usually peak near the end of the year. Usually more homes are active and sold during warmer months. The lower price range has few cancellations. What trends do you spot when comparing 2020 active and sold lines to prior years?

GIF (charts rotate every 15 seconds):

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.