The Saga of the Golfing Bear

12:16 a.m. People were screaming and breaking bottles outside a Kalispell bar.

12:34 a.m. A man was spinning some late-night brodies.

2:16 a.m. A passed-out woman in a car was just sleeping.

9:30 p.m. A man purporting to be from a local cable company tried to sell a woman a boat.

11:36 a.m. A Lincoln County dog has been barking since 8 a.m.

12:53 p.m. A man had questions about parking.

1:43 p.m. Someone was concerned about a man who turned into their driveway and made eye contact.

4:21 p.m. Three suspicious young men were seen carrying heavy cloth bags over their shoulders. They were later spotted at a laundromat.

5:02 p.m. A cat under a porch attacked a would-be rescuer.

6:46 p.m. Someone wanted the saxophone case that was left by their side door picked up. Kalispell police secured the saxophone a short time later.

7:18 p.m. A man was walking around threatening to blow things up.

8:05 p.m. The golfer on the sixth green at a local course turned out to be a black bear.

8:13 p.m. A spurned ex stole a dog.

8:20 p.m. Someone heard a huge “kaboom” in the sky.

8:35 p.m. The black bear finished golfing and was now pacing back and forth.

8:56 p.m. Four stray dogs were mixing it up.

9:10 p.m. The bear was spotted on its way to the park.

10:44 p.m. A woman responding to “what she has seen on the TV” wanted officers to know she is praying for them.

Sunday 6/21

5:46 a.m. Exhausted Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials reported they had been dealing with the black bear “all night.”