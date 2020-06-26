The Saga of the Golfing Bear

12:16 a.m. People were screaming and breaking bottles outside a Kalispell bar.
12:34 a.m. A man was spinning some late-night brodies.
2:16 a.m. A passed-out woman in a car was just sleeping.
9:30 p.m. A man purporting to be from a local cable company tried to sell a woman a boat.
11:36 a.m. A Lincoln County dog has been barking since 8 a.m.
12:53 p.m. A man had questions about parking.
1:43 p.m. Someone was concerned about a man who turned into their driveway and made eye contact.
4:21 p.m. Three suspicious young men were seen carrying heavy cloth bags over their shoulders. They were later spotted at a laundromat.
5:02 p.m. A cat under a porch attacked a would-be rescuer.
6:46 p.m. Someone wanted the saxophone case that was left by their side door picked up. Kalispell police secured the saxophone a short time later.
7:18 p.m. A man was walking around threatening to blow things up.
8:05 p.m. The golfer on the sixth green at a local course turned out to be a black bear.
8:13 p.m. A spurned ex stole a dog.
8:20 p.m. Someone heard a huge “kaboom” in the sky.
8:35 p.m. The black bear finished golfing and was now pacing back and forth.
8:56 p.m. Four stray dogs were mixing it up.
9:10 p.m. The bear was spotted on its way to the park.
10:44 p.m. A woman responding to “what she has seen on the TV” wanted officers to know she is praying for them.
Sunday 6/21
5:46 a.m. Exhausted Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials reported they had been dealing with the black bear “all night.”