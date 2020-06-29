Large Fire Engulfs Trailers, Vehicles in Columbia Falls

Fire burning a residential trailer in Columbia Falls spread to two others and damaged a number of vehicles, power lines and transformers on Sunday evening, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to 1255 Frontage Road, just off North Fork Road, in Columbia Falls around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday, June 28. When they arrived they identified one trailer fully engulfed in flames and two nearby trailers also burning. Winds pushed the fire into adjacent brush, set an outbuilding ablaze, and threatened several other structures.

A number of local fire departments, the Columbia Falls Police Department and Montana Highway Patrol all responded to the scene. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, the cause of which is unknown.