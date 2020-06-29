Missing Man’s Vehicle Found in Glacier National Park

Authorities are continuing to search for a missing Pocatello, Idaho man whose vehicle was discovered on Inside North Fork Road in Glacier National Park on Monday, June 29.

George Calvin Adams was staying at a guest ranch in Kalispell when he apparently left for the day on Friday, June 26. When he did not return the following day, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was notified and a search began. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said the vehicle Adams was driving, a 2006 silver Toyota RAV4, was discovered on Inside North Fork Road in Glacier National Park on Monday.

When Adams was first reported missing, searchers fanned out across Northwest Montana and were aided by Two Bear Air Rescue. The sheriff’s office solicited tips on social media on Sunday and received information pointing to a number of different areas where Adams or his vehicle were believed to have been spotted.

According to a Facebook post from the Idaho State University School of Performing Arts, Adams is a professor of music at the university.

Anyone with additional information on Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call Flathead County dispatch at (406) 758-5610.

This is a developing story and will be updated.