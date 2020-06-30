Homicide Investigation Underway After Four People Found Dead in Olney

Four people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway in the remote town of Olney, where the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office discovered a grisly scene on Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a 911 call early Tuesday and found three people deceased inside a home. A fourth body was later discovered outside the residence. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said he does not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and authorities are waiting to release additional details until family notifications are completed.

Olney is a census-designated place roughly 20 miles northwest of Whitefish. It had a population of 191 as of the 2010 census.

This is a developing story and will be updated