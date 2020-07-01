Man Missing in Glacier National Park Found Dead

The body of a 77-year-old man missing since last week was discovered in the Hidden Meadows area in Glacier National Park on Wednesday.

George Calvin Adams was staying at a guest ranch in Kalispell when he left for the day on Friday, June 26 and did not return. He was reported missing the following day.

Authorities discovered his vehicle near the Hidden Meadows trailhead on Inside North Fork Road in Glacier Park on Monday. Two days later, a team from Two Bear Air Rescue located the man’s body in an “inaccessible area,” according to a press release. The multi-day search included as many as 50 personnel from Glacier Park, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Two Bear Air.

No information on the cause of death was released but officials indicated it did not appear he was the victim of an animal attack.

Adams was from Pocatello, Idaho and worked as a professor of music at Idaho State University.