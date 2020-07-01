Podcast: Checking in on COVID-19

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week’s Flathead Beacon cover story is really five stories in one, and you can read everything on the Great Outdoors in this week’s edition, available on newsstands now. In this episode, host Andy Viano goes through the latest news including a surge in coronavirus cases in the last seven days, a major decision by the Blackfeet Nation that will have a big impact on Glacier National Park, an education-related lawsuit out of Kalispell decided by the U.S. Supreme Court, and a triple homicide in the small town of Olney.

