Real Estate Market Trends

© Copyright 2020 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Back in March, we looked at median square foot list prices of Flathead County single-family residences (by listing month) over the past five years. This week let’s update the data to include activity up to June 27 this year. This will include homes listed for prices between $200,000 and $599,999.

Well, gee, stating the obvious – median list prices keep going up. Median prices five years ago were largely sub-$150 per foot; the same held four years ago. Median three years ago was about $160 per foot. Two years ago, medians ranged between $160 and $180. Last year: tightly from $180 to $190. Now – in 2020 – $185 to $195 per foot. Wow. Just, wow.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.