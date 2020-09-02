Podcast: ‘It’s Like Fighting a Ghost’

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: The Flathead Hotshots are one of the country’s oldest wildland firefighting crews but even they have never experienced anything like 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic. Assistant Managing Editor Tristan Scott joins the show to talk about his cover story and share what life is like for the Hotshots this year and how they dealt with a positive COVID-19 test in their ranks. Later, host Andy Viano runs down the biggest stories of the last week, including the latest on an outbreak at a Whitefish long-term care facility and a plan to change a local lake’s racist name.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.