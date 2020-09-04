Two Men Sentenced for Role in 2019 Drive-by Shooting

Two of the three adults charged with participating in a drive-by shooting on Kalispell’s west side last December received sentences in accordance with their plea agreements in Flathead County District Court on Sept. 3.

Joseph Trapper Bukowski and Ansen Walter Ingraham, both 19, were sentenced by Judge Dan Wilson to 15 years in prison with an additional 10 years suspended. The pair pleaded guilty to two felony counts — assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment. Three other counts were dropped after they reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. A third man, Dray Scott Wieting, faces five felony charges and has pleaded not guilty.

The shootings occurred just after midnight on Dec. 21, 2019. They did not result in any injuries but left multiple homes on Seventh Avenue West, Sunnyside Drive and Ashley Creek Lake riddled with bullets. Four people were accused of participating in the shootings, including one juvenile.