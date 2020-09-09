Census Taking is No Joke

8:45 a.m. A cat in Libby attacked someone.
10:18 a.m. A dog bit a dog.
10:26 a.m. The owner of some vacation rentals was getting harassed about his customers.
11:57 a.m. The neighbors won’t stop partying.
12:06 p.m. A woman accused of failing to provide water for her horse asked that the nosy neighbor who called 911 mind her own business.
1:05 p.m. A caller with a “mouthful of marbles” reported his bike had been stolen.
1:15 p.m. A man received a letter warning he had three days to move his wood.
1:41 p.m. A Census-taker was alarmed by a property with “a bunch of farm animals” and no people.
2:10 p.m. A man carrying a rifle was seeking vengeance against the dog that killed his chicken.
2:11 p.m. A hose left on overnight flooded a neighbor’s basement.
3:49 p.m. The person holding up political signs outside was scaring off would-be customers.
3:50 p.m. A drone followed someone home and was now outside their window.
3:59 p.m. Grandma reported an “old lady” in an SUV almost hit her and her grandkids.
4:45 p.m. Loose change and a pair of sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
5:07 p.m. A man came out of the woods and fired a shot at a terrified Census worker.
5:46 p.m. A woman reported six of her neighbors were standing outside and filming her.
6:26 p.m. A woman was trashing a house in Troy.
7:29 p.m. An extremely intoxicated man told dispatchers that a friend had come over to tell him his son’s room was possessed and that he now believed it to be true.
8:10 p.m. Someone wanted to know what to do when “random people” come to her door.
9:53 p.m. The owner of a dog who attacked another canine at a dog park last week was concerned that the victim dog’s owner was treating its wounds with rubbing alcohol.
9:59 p.m. Dogs who don’t usually bark were barking and a neighbor was worried.