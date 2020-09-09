Census Taking is No Joke

8:45 a.m. A cat in Libby attacked someone.

10:18 a.m. A dog bit a dog.

10:26 a.m. The owner of some vacation rentals was getting harassed about his customers.

11:57 a.m. The neighbors won’t stop partying.

12:06 p.m. A woman accused of failing to provide water for her horse asked that the nosy neighbor who called 911 mind her own business.

1:05 p.m. A caller with a “mouthful of marbles” reported his bike had been stolen.

1:15 p.m. A man received a letter warning he had three days to move his wood.

1:41 p.m. A Census-taker was alarmed by a property with “a bunch of farm animals” and no people.

2:10 p.m. A man carrying a rifle was seeking vengeance against the dog that killed his chicken.

2:11 p.m. A hose left on overnight flooded a neighbor’s basement.

3:49 p.m. The person holding up political signs outside was scaring off would-be customers.

3:50 p.m. A drone followed someone home and was now outside their window.

3:59 p.m. Grandma reported an “old lady” in an SUV almost hit her and her grandkids.

4:45 p.m. Loose change and a pair of sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

5:07 p.m. A man came out of the woods and fired a shot at a terrified Census worker.

5:46 p.m. A woman reported six of her neighbors were standing outside and filming her.

6:26 p.m. A woman was trashing a house in Troy.

7:29 p.m. An extremely intoxicated man told dispatchers that a friend had come over to tell him his son’s room was possessed and that he now believed it to be true.

8:10 p.m. Someone wanted to know what to do when “random people” come to her door.

9:53 p.m. The owner of a dog who attacked another canine at a dog park last week was concerned that the victim dog’s owner was treating its wounds with rubbing alcohol.

9:59 p.m. Dogs who don’t usually bark were barking and a neighbor was worried.