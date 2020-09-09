Montana Emergency Officials Say 28 Homes Lost in Wildfire

Montana authorities said 28 residences have been lost in a wildfire in Gallatin County.

Fire officials say several outbuildings were also lost in the Bridger Foothills fire that began Friday in the county that includes Bozeman, KECI-TV reports.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Crews mopped up and extinguished embers while creating fuel breaks along the fire’s borders Monday, Custer Gallatin National Forest spokesperson Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan said.

The fire had burned 11 square miles (28 square kilometers) and resulted in the evacuation of at least 200 people by Monday afternoon, The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Residents who evacuated were temporarily allowed into their homes Monday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reported it had received large donations of water, Gatorade and snacks to “last the entire projected life of the fire.”

The agency encouraged residents to make financial donations to a relief fund.