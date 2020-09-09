Podcast: Who is Cliff Doe?

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week: The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help solving a 17-year-old cold case and contributing writer Justin Franz joins the show to share what they know. Justin tells us what authorities found near the remains of Cliff Doe, why they think they might be closer than ever to solving the mystery, and why the case has baffled those who have worked on it. Later, host Andy Viano goes through the biggest stories from the last week, including up-to-date data on the spread of COVID-19, Flathead County’s reversal on the November election and an arson that ripped through a museum and cultural center on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.