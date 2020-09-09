Real Estate Market Trends

As we close out another Flathead summer, I finally have complete data for August 2020. Let’s reflect upon the single-family residence sales activity and trends over the past five years, by city and month sold (closed). The printed Beacon can only show one chart, so we’ve used the broad Flathead County chart here. The online Beacon also has an animated GIF, which rotates between charts for each major Flathead city.

Takeaways: County-wide sale quantities spiked in July and August 2020, compared to past years, while median speeds from listing to contract (days to contract or DTC) collapsed to a blip of only 10 days (remember it often takes another 30-45 days to get through due diligence and to actual closing). Kalispell sales contribute the lion’s share of county numbers, so it tracks similar to county trends. Columbia Falls days to contract were a paltry 10 (or fewer) days from listing, for the past five months. Bigfork had lesser activity than Columbia Falls, and its median days to contract were much greater.

GIF (rotating charts):

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.